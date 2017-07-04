Local school districts, lawmakers worried about Illinois budget situation

Across the land of Lincoln, schools, social service agencies, counties, and taxpayers have all been waiting for some stability from Springfield.

"It's been impossible to predict what's going to happen, so budgets have been tough, and even when we do have a budget, you know the state hasn't paid us the money that's due," Quincy Public School Superintendent Roy Webb said, "which shows what type of bad situation the state has been in."

A situation so dire, lawmakers were busy working on a federal holiday.

"We passed a bipartisan balanced budget for the first time in a couple of years." Senate President John Cullerton said.

That spending plan includes a $5 billion income tax increase. Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed it , and while the Senate immediately voted to go over his head, local Senator Jil Tracy disagreed with her colleagues.

"I could not support a permanent income tax increase." Tracy said. "All government's funded by taxpayers and in the end you've got to consider them when you're doing something like this."

Three of Tracy's fellow republicans from West Central Illinois did support the increase in the House, but Tracy said it's just not a feasible long-term fix.

"Do they want to be in the same spot next year?" Tracy said. "I'm trying to work for reforms that get us to where we can start improving. I said I was going into the senate for long term solutions."

House Representatives Norrine Hammond and C.D. Davidsmeyer voted in favor of the plan, and while the two didn't respond to calls for comment Tuesday, Davidsmeyer took a lot of heat from constituents online. One went so far as to threaten his life on Facebook, saying "Can't wait to see you hang from a tree if you vote yes today.".

Republican Senator Sam McCann also voted in favor of the spending plan, but not the tax increase.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Webb said the district has been keeping track of all the action in Springfield.

"I didn't know if it was gonna be a K-12 spending plan, you know like put a patch on it or a full budget, but you know we've been keeping very close tabs on it because it's critical to schools." Webb said.

The house will vote on a veto override on Thursday at Noon.