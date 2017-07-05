Gems let lead slip in loss to Springfield

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain

Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon's first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 last night. Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI,...

More >>