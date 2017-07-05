Children learn about nature in Quincy explorers program

The Quincy Park District began its annual Natural-Born Explorers Program Wednesday, where children learn about the nature that makes Quincy's parks so beautiful.

Recreation Supervisor Shane Hibbard said he thinks the program will benefit kids in many ways.

"We hope they get an appreciation for nature and a willingness and want to go outside," he said.

Natural-Born Explorers includes nature-based activities like studying insects, discovering how plants grow and learning about ecosystems. The kids go on a 1 hour nature hike.

Hibbard said he and the kids have got a busy few weeks ahead of them.

"Today, we're going to go down to the pond and check it out, and we're gonna talk about trees and bugs," he said. "Next week, we're gonna be checking out the butterfly garden in Moorman Park. We'll also be checking out prairie restoration areas at Westview and the Bill Klingner Trail as well."

The program is every Wednesday in July from 11 a.m. to noon for kids ages 6 through 11. To sign your child up, visit the Quincy Park District's website or call 217-223-7703.