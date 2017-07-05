Lee County Fair preparing for big crowds this weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews setting up displays at fairgrounds in Donnellson.
Lee County Fair is the oldest county fair in Iowa.
Art Hall is open on the fairgrounds for visitors.
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County fair begins Wednesday in Donnellson, Iowa. 

Crews were preparing the fairgrounds for the crowning of the 2017 Fair Queen and the Iowa Harness Races at 7 p.m.

This year features new events such as bingo tents on Thursday, car show on Sunday, and a Human Foosball tournament.

Organizers said they expect between 15,000-20,000 people to show up during the weekend event. 

"There is something for everyone," Lee County Fair Board President Brock Westfall said. "There are shows going on everyday, you can walk through the barns and pet the animals to see what it's about. You can see how these kids put forth their time and effort the whole year where their reward is showing it. They are out in front of that crowd, having people walk up and tell them how great of a job they did."

Kenny's Funland carnival starts Thursday at 4 p.m. for Senior Day.

Kids Day is on Friday and Farm Bureau of Lee County Day is on Saturday.

