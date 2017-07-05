Meet Alex, Lee County's first K-9 on the force - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Meet Alex, Lee County's first K-9 on the force

Posted:
Close up of Alex, 19 month old German shepherd. Close up of Alex, 19 month old German shepherd.
Deputy Wheatley and Alex on the street. Deputy Wheatley and Alex on the street.
Alex looking into the camera. Alex looking into the camera.
Alex and the vet connecting during visit at Two Rivers. Alex and the vet connecting during visit at Two Rivers.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The first K-9 program at the Lee County Sheriff's Office is up and running after seven months of fundraising and training. 

This week, Alex was introduced to the community. The German Shepherd walked in the Donnellson 4th of July parade Tuesday and is ready to hit the streets. 

"Since we got him home, we are learning a lot together and getting used to each other and it's an honor to get this program started," Deputy Uriah Wheatley said.  

Alex and Deputy Uriah Wheatley were at Two Rivers Vet Center in Keokuk for a regular check up. Wheatley said Alex will be a vital tool. 

"Whether it's going to be bad guys off the street, carrying illegal substances, or finding a child that is lost, or an elderly person that gets lost in the corn field or something," Wheatley said. "It's going to be worth every penny."

Alex will also be a part of community policing, helping with the DARE program and others around the schools.

"Kids love that," K-9 Association Chairman Chris Kearns said. "Going to schools and seeing the dog. Kids in the surrounding communities that helped raise money around here too will get to see him, and it will make them feel good. " 

This program was a campaign promise that Sheriff Stacy Weber had when he ran for office. It took less than a year to get $14,000 to train and bring Alex to Lee County. 

"That shows that the community is 110% behind us," Kearns said. "The outpouring of people during the last few months was amazing." 

Next up for Deputy Wheatley and Alex is training in Fort Dodge, Iowa with other K-9 programs across the state. 

"Alex and I are going to be real tight," Wheatley said. "He's going to be family to me. He goes where I go and he is going to be family to me. " 

Sheriff Weber said another dog could be on the way by the end of the year. The goal is to have a dog in the field during all hours of the day for all areas of the county. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.