Meet Alex, Lee County's first K-9 on the force

Alex and the vet connecting during visit at Two Rivers.

The first K-9 program at the Lee County Sheriff's Office is up and running after seven months of fundraising and training.

This week, Alex was introduced to the community. The German Shepherd walked in the Donnellson 4th of July parade Tuesday and is ready to hit the streets.

"Since we got him home, we are learning a lot together and getting used to each other and it's an honor to get this program started," Deputy Uriah Wheatley said.

Alex and Deputy Uriah Wheatley were at Two Rivers Vet Center in Keokuk for a regular check up. Wheatley said Alex will be a vital tool.

"Whether it's going to be bad guys off the street, carrying illegal substances, or finding a child that is lost, or an elderly person that gets lost in the corn field or something," Wheatley said. "It's going to be worth every penny."

Alex will also be a part of community policing, helping with the DARE program and others around the schools.

"Kids love that," K-9 Association Chairman Chris Kearns said. "Going to schools and seeing the dog. Kids in the surrounding communities that helped raise money around here too will get to see him, and it will make them feel good. "

This program was a campaign promise that Sheriff Stacy Weber had when he ran for office. It took less than a year to get $14,000 to train and bring Alex to Lee County.

"That shows that the community is 110% behind us," Kearns said. "The outpouring of people during the last few months was amazing."

Next up for Deputy Wheatley and Alex is training in Fort Dodge, Iowa with other K-9 programs across the state.

"Alex and I are going to be real tight," Wheatley said. "He's going to be family to me. He goes where I go and he is going to be family to me. "

Sheriff Weber said another dog could be on the way by the end of the year. The goal is to have a dog in the field during all hours of the day for all areas of the county.