Man suffers serious injuries in shooting

Police responded to a Quincy home Wednesday afternoon after a man suffered a gunshot wound.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. QPD responded to 1135 Vermont Street. Officers were seen going in and out of the residence.

An ambulance and paramedics were on scene. Police said the man was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries.

Neighbors said a woman was placed in the back of a police car in handcuffs. Police said the handcuffs were for precautionary reasons.

Police said the woman was taken to the police station for questioning.

