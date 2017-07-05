College launches program for students with disabilities

Having an intellectual or developmental disability makes daily life more difficult and that challenge is increased when there are limited education opportunities in rural areas.

Mercedez Farmer is a 22-year-old with Down syndrome who dreams big.

"She could do anything she wants to do," said her mother, Karen Fesler. "She could do anything she wants to do. I think this will give her the opportunity to get out into the real world."

Mercedez will be one step closer to fulfilling her dreams this fall with John Wood Community College's new program "College for Life."

"This is an opportunity for students to graduate high school, and go to college just like all their friends," said College for Life Coordinator Michele Westmaas. "This will help them learn new things that will help them be the best adults the can be in their community."

There are five non-credit education courses being offered, all meant to help students grow and give them something that people with disabilities don't always get.

"Students with developmental disabilities, when they graduate high school, there is literally nothing," said Westmaas. " Nothing at all. There is a 20,000 plus people waiting list for disability services."

Mercedez's mother said she's looked at colleges, but had difficulties finding one that would be a good fit.

"We had a college visit earlier this year," said Karen. "That said that they had special needs programs, but they don't. They have them for the super high functioning special needs, that can earn college credits, but Mercedez can't do college level math just yet."

She hopes this will help Mercedez be more independent.



"I just hope she can be like a normal kid," said Karen. "That's what she wants. She gets to go to college, she has to get around on her own, she has to go to class, she has to do homework. It's everything but the credits which is what she wants."



