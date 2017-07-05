Polak regains swing after knee injury

After leaving the Quincy Gems to begin his freshman season for the South Carolina Gamecocks last year, Gems' infielder Joey Polak ran into a problem early in his freshman season.

"It was tough," said Polak

While running out a routine ground ball, Polak stepped on first base and injured his knee.

"I knew there was something wrong as soon as it happened. It wasn't just a little (sprain)," he said.



As it turned out, Polak dislocated his knee and crushed his meniscus in the process which meant Polak then began the long road to recovery.

"I've always been one of those guys that if I get hurt I just looking forward to how to make it better," he said.

"It was pretty tough but I got over it."

After rehabbing his injury Polak served a brief stint in the Coastal Plains League this summer. But, of course, Polak found his way back to the Gems with a healthy knee. But the summer didn't start easily for the QND graduate.

"At the beginning of the summer my stamina was a little low but feel like I got over that in the Coastal Plains League," he said.

"Now, it's just great to be out here and play everyday."

With his health back and nothing but baseball games to play during a full prospect league schedule, Polak is eager to improve each day.

"I'm just out here to compete and earn my spot for next season (at South Carolina).

"I'm getting to that point where I need to take the next step in my hitting and I feel like I'm close to getting there."

Polak's swing sure hasn't slowed down any since his move to the Gems. So far, Polak is batting .300 with the Gems this summer with three home runs and eight RBIs in 40 plate appearances.

