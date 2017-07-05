Illinois budget impasse continues to impact local programs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois budget impasse continues to impact local programs

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local social service agency wants change-- before the budget impasse, residents who needed help with heating bills or keeping their homes cool in the summer could rely on Two Rivers Regional Council's heating and cooling assistance programs. But, officials in Quincy say they haven't been able to help as many people because of low funding and they've had to cut staff.

"It's real tough on employees. Nobody likes to  reduce hours and benefits, but those are some of the things we've had to do to adjust," said Executive Director Mike McLaughlin. " It's been a struggle."

McLaughlin says until they get more money from the state, all of that will have to wait.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.