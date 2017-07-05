Missouri expands Move Over Slow Down law

You know to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights, but a heads up for Missouri drivers, there's a new law that includes more roadside workers.

After several close calls, Northeast Power officials are applauding the expansion of the Move Over Slow Down law to include utility vehicles.

"Utility work is always dangerous, whether we're dealing with the high voltage or the heights in the pole, but when we're working on roads and near roads, roadway safety is always a key concern with our employees," CEO and General Manager Douglas Aeilts said.

"It's an additional vehicle or a different thing they're looking for, but it's the same concept," Aeilts added. "Move over or slow down."

With hazards flashing, some drivers choose to move over even if it's not a required vehicle. For those that are covered even with their hazards flashing, some drivers aren't moving over and that's a safety concern. Missouri Department of Transportation is already covered under the law and officials say it's needed.

"It's been a good benefit to improve the safety of our workers," Assistant Engineer Kevin James said.

Even with the law, some drivers still don't obey it which can have fatal consequences.

"We have had several MoDOT employees over the years get hit by vehicles," James explained. "Unfortunately, some of those resulted in worker fatalities."

Missouri State Highway Patrol says if they know a work site is going on, troopers will watch it for violators. They say it's important drivers stay attentive and MoDOT agrees

"The primary reason for that is people using their phones," James added.

Officials say while some drivers do it as common courtesy, it's now required by all.

"The fact the law is there, hopefully it will make more people aware of it," Aeilts said.

Iowa also recently expanded its law to include utility vehicles which Northeast Power is also happy about, because they work there as well. Iowa's law went into effect on July 1st and Missouri's law went into effect immediately.