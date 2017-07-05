Wanted Shelbina woman arrested - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A wanted Shelbina, Missouri woman has now been arrested.

Shelbina Police said on their Facebook page they found Aleicia Brown Wednesday in Knox City, Missouri. She had a warrant for her arrest on drug charges and is in the Shelby County Jail with a $10,000 cash only bond.

Over the weekend, police said she was armed but, they didn't reveal if they found guns on her Wednesday.
 

