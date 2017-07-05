Residents worried about safety of the neighborhood after shooting

Quincy police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday night.



Amanda Perry, 34, is in the Adams County Jail, accused of reckless discharge of a firearm after a 43-year-old man was shot in the face.



Investigators have not identified the victim yet. They responded to the scene at 1135 Vermont Street just before 5:30pm.

Dave Castleberry and his pregnant wife live two houses down from where the shooting happened.

"We moved to this area because it's quiet and close to our doctor. We thought it was safe, it's right down from the fire department. We thought it was a safe haven," Castleberry said.

He said now he has second thoughts about the neighborhood.

"The neighbor texted me and told me that the people down the street got into it and they had an altercation and someone got injured," Castleberry said. "I'm just glad we weren't home when it happened. Any stray shots, could of hit my wife, you know, it would destroy me."

Police said the victim has a serious gunshot wound and was taken to Blessing Hospital. They said he was alert and talking when emergency crews put him into an ambulance.

"There were two people in the house, male and female. We have the female and we are talking to her," Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley said.

Neighbors said they've heard fighting from the house before.

"I've seen cops at these peoples' house before. I just don't see why something more proactive couldn't have been done about it," Castleberry said.

People at a car detailing shop right next to the house said they are trying to stay optimistic about the situation.

"Something like that happens, most likely it was an accident that wasn't intentional." Royce McCabe, Co-Owner of Top to Bottom Detail Shop, said. "If they had time to think it would never happen probably."

Police have not said if the shooting was accidental or intentional, or what the relationship is between Perry and the victim.

