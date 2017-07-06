Local lawmakers speak about crucial budget vote

Davidsmeyer said a budget is needed to help schools in his district.

Davidsmeyer said the budget vote has been the hardest of his life.

The house is scheduled to vote on the veto override on Thursday.

With a big vote for Illinois' budget impasse scheduled in Springfield Thursday afternoon, local lawmakers spoke about where they stand.



Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed the $36 billion budget, which included a $5 billion income tax increase.

The tax hike has prompted a lot of feedback, and even resulted in a death threat against Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer.

"In this day and age when people are out shooting congressmen while they're out practicing for the congressional baseball game, which is supposed to be a time where they can get together and have some camaraderie, you kind of take it more seriously than you would any other time." Davidsmeyer said.

After supporting both a democrat-backed tax increase and spending plan, Davidsmeyer has found himself in hot water with some constituents. While he said on Wednesday that the bills will help organizations and cash-starved schools in his district, many people said this isn't the solution.

"I think it's time to actually step up, and make difficult decisions, which this is the toughest vote I've ever taken in my life, but we have to make difficult decisions to get the state of Illinois back on track." Davidsmeyer said.

Davidsmeyer's fellow GOP representative Randy Frese firmly disagreed.

"We're going to spend another five billion dollars and trust the same people to do something better with it? I don't think so." Frese said. "I don't think the plan we put together shows that we deserve that extra 5 billion dollars."

However, Davidsmeyer stands by his vote, and said he plans on sticking to his guns and voting yes on Thursday. As for it hurting his chances in the next election, Davidsmeyer said he's not thinking about that.

"We've got too many people in Springfield right now, that the only thing they're worried about is the next election." Davidsmeyer said.

And while they disagree, Frese added that all politics aside, there's no place for threats.

"You know we beat heads against each other." Frese said. "We argue. We try to come to some agreement. And then you win, or you lose you walk away from it. You try another day. You don't make physical threats."

The Illinois senate overrode Governor Rauner's veto, but now the house will decide whether to do the same. It's scheduled to vote on veto override Thursday at 1:30 pm.