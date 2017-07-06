Bill Klingner Trail expansion coming along - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bill Klingner Trail expansion coming along

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A popular trail in Quincy is ready for foot traffic but there's still work to be done.

New concrete has been poured on the Bill Klingner trail between 12th and 5th Streets.

Quincy Park District officials say it's open to the public but more work needs to be done like landscaping and other beautification.

Officials also plan to expand the trail from 18th to 24th Street next year.
 

