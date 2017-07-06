Officials: Dozens of Fort Madison inmates involved in fight

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa's corrections agency says dozens of inmates at its Fort Madison prison were involved recently in a "large fight" that included minor injuries.

The Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that roughly 50 inmates were involved in the incident Saturday at Iowa State Penitentiary, which houses men.

Spokeswoman Lettie Prell says staff gained immediate control of the fight, which took place in a yard. Prell says there were no staff injuries but minor injuries to inmates. She says one tennis racket was involved.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 61, which represents correctional officers, criticized the agency's description of the incident and claim it involved more inmates. Prell says some inmates initially thought to be involved were cleared and the department is investigating the situation.

