Quincy transit bus catches fire

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police said no one was injured when a Quincy transit bus caught fire Thursday morning.

The bus caught fire at 14th and Harrison around 8:45 a.m. Police said there were two people inside when the fire started, but they got out safely.

The fire appeared to start in a wheel well area.

Authorities said the bus driver put the fire out with an extinguisher but called the fire department just in case.

