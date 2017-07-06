Quincy shooting victim identified - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy shooting victim identified

Victim being placed in an ambulance Wednesday evening. Victim being placed in an ambulance Wednesday evening.
Amanda Perry was arrested in connection with the shooting. Amanda Perry was arrested in connection with the shooting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The 43-year-old man shot in the face Wednesday evening in Quincy was identified by police the following day.

Quincy Police said officers responded to a shooting at 1135 Vermont St. at 5:30 p.m. They said the victim, Michael Perry, was found with a serious gunshot wound and was taken to Blessing Hospital.

Authorities said Amanda Perry, 34, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm. Police said she was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and Amanda Perry. It's also unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

