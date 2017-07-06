Man arrested for threatening Blessing Hospital staff - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested for threatening Blessing Hospital staff

Posted:
Damon Damon
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening the Blessing Hospital nursing staff, according to police.

According to a release from the Kahoka Police Department, Daniel G. Damon was arrested for assault in the fourth degree. Asst. Chief John Gaus said Damon made the threat by phone.

No further information was released.

Gaus stated Damon remained in custody pending further investigation.

