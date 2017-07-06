Hannibal search warrants net seven drug arrests - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal search warrants net seven drug arrests

Judd, Nelson, Powell, Wendt, Jon Morton and Jan Morton. (Clockwise from top-left) Judd, Nelson, Powell, Wendt, Jon Morton and Jan Morton. (Clockwise from top-left)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Police reported seven drug arrests were made this week after two search warrants were executed.

Lt. John Zerbonia said one search warrant was executed Monday at a residence in the 2600 block of Carroll Street. He said officers seized numerous items, including a loaded firearm. 

Zerbonia said two pitbulls were also found and taken to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.

The following people were arrested at the home, according to Zerbonia:

  • Heather Powell, 31, of Bowling Green - Possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Erica Gray, 26, of St. Peters - Possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • James Judd, 28. of St. Charles - Possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • George Wendt, 47, of Robertsville - Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor warrants, and two felony warrants. 

While on scene, Zerbonia said the homeowner and a man arrived. He said the following two people were then arrested:

  • Brandi Nelson, 27, of Hannibal - Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. 
  • Jon Morton, 31, of Hannibal - Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. 

Zerbonia said during the execution of the second warrant in the 900 block of Earnest Street, officers found meth and drug paraphernalia in the home. He said Janet Morton, 62, of Hannibal, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said two mixed-breed dogs were taken to the humane society from that home as well.

Zerbonia said the Hannibal building inspector was called to the homes and condemned the structures.

