Budget vote delayed because of Capitol lockdown

The vote on a budget for the State of Illinois was delayed Thursday afternoon after the Capitol building was placed on lockdown.

Representative John Cabello (R) posted to his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that he and other lawmakers were locked out of the capitol and the vote on a budget veto override was delayed. In the video, Cabello said a "substance" was found at Governor Rauner's office.

NBC Affiliate WAND reported a white substance was thrown by a woman in front of Gov. Bruce Rauner's office around 1:30 p.m. It's unclear what the white powder was.

WAND reported a suspect was arrested by Capitol Police.

The governor's office said Rauner was not there at the time of the incident.

Lawmakers eventually made their way into the building.

There's been no word if the lockdown was actually lifted.

