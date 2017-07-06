Lowest jail construction bid nearly $5 million over budget - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lowest jail construction bid nearly $5 million over budget

Construction area at 6th and Vermont where the new jail will be located.
Bids for construction of the new Adams County Jail were revealed Thursday, but they were several million dollars over budget.

The bids were unsealed Thursday afternoon. Poettker Construction, of Breese, Illinois had the low bid, which came in at $33.8 million.

The low bid was almost $5 million above the $29 million budget for the project. The highest bid was more than $36 million.

Below are the bids and when each construction company expects the project would be finished:

  • Poettker Construction (Breese, Ill.) - $33,837,000
    • July 5, 2019 completion
  • Williams Bros. (Peoria, Ill.) - $34,800,000
    • May 1, 2019 completion
  • River City Construction (East Peoria, Ill.) - $35,574,000
    • June 1, 2019 completion
  • Korte and Luitjohan (Highland, Ill.) - $36,490,000
    • May 30, 2019 completion
