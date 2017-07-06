Quincy CVB launches 'Off the Record Project'

The Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping its latest promotional tool: "The Off the Record Project" will inspire residents to get out and learn their community this summer through a series of vignettes on Quincy's famous and infamous 13.

"Our visitors explore our 11 museums but, I hope our locals will explore our history too and dive in it this summer maybe bring their children while they're out of school and teach them something they didn't know," said Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Holly Cain.

Some of the people and places showcased include: Mary Astor, James Earl Ray, John wood and the Woodland Cemetery.