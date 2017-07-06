Illinois House overrides governor's veto of budget legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois House voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package Thursday afternoon.

The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.

The House voted to override the Republican governor's veto of a $5 billion increase in income taxes and a $36 billion spending plan. The override brings an end to the nation's longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

Local state representatives CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) and Randy Frese (R-Paloma) each voted "no" to overriding Rauner's vetoes, while Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) voted "yes."

Davidsmeyer's office released the following statement:

I voted for the budget packages earlier this week because I felt it was important to end the budget stalemate. Since that time, I have had many conversations with constituents and laid out the facts as well as the possible ramifications of not having a budget. I have heard their voice and agree that there is a need for spending reform in order to truly fix the State of Illinois. They understand that there are no easy answers, but at the end of the day, a budget deal has to do something meaningful, not just keep doors open. So today, I chose to do exactly what my constituents wanted me to do and voted ‘no’ on the motion to override. I hope that my ‘no’ votes jump start discussions on how we can grow our economy and put people back to work. For too long Illinois’ economy has lagged behind other Midwestern states. Citizens are leaving because there has been no action by the majority in the General Assembly to adjust their spending behavior. Debt from unpaid bills, interest and pensions are crushing us. To those waiting on payments, I will continue to work to get real reform that doesn’t put us in this situation ever again. We must do something that brings significant change to our state. We need regulatory relief, spending changes, and more opportunities for our people to thrive. I want to thank the many constituents who took the time to contact me, discuss the facts, and get involved in this often difficult process.

Rauner released the following statement:

Today was another step in Illinois’ never-ending tragic trail of tax hikes. Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase will force another tax hike in the near future. His tax-and-spend plan is not balanced, does not cut enough spending or pay down enough debt, and does not help grow jobs or restore confidence in government. It proves how desperately we need real property tax relief and term limits. Now more than ever, the people of Illinois must fight for change that will help us create a brighter future.

Western Illinois University President Dr. Jack Thomas also responded to the vote Thursday afternoon. He said the spending bill will provide appropriated funding to higher education institutes.

"Western's allocation is $20.1 million in additional appropriation for FY2017 and $46.3 million for FY2018," Thomas stated. "This bill also provides full reimbursement for MAP grants for WIU (approximately $21 million for fiscal years 2017 and 2018).

Thomas stated that the university, however, will continue to spend conservatively.

"Because of future uncertainties and the far-reaching impact of the 700+ day impasse, it is vital that we maintain Western's ongoing fiscally conservative practices, which have enabled us to continue operations during the budget stalemate," Thomas stated.

