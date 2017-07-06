School district fights substitute teacher shortage

Police responded to a Quincy home Wednesday evening for a man who suffered a gunshot wound.More >>
Police responded to a Quincy home Wednesday evening for a man who suffered a gunshot wound.More >>
Iowa's corrections agency says dozens of inmates at its Fort Madison prison were involved recently in a "large fight" that included minor injuries.More >>
Iowa's corrections agency says dozens of inmates at its Fort Madison prison were involved recently in a "large fight" that included minor injuries.More >>
With a big vote in Springfield scheduled for Thursday afternoon, local lawmakers are speaking about the impact it will have on Illinois.More >>
With a big vote in Springfield scheduled for Thursday afternoon, local lawmakers are speaking about the impact it will have on Illinois.More >>
A popular trail in Quincy is ready for foot traffic but there's still work to be done.More >>
A popular trail in Quincy is ready for foot traffic but there's still work to be done.More >>
A wanted Shelbina, Missouri woman has now been arrested.More >>
A wanted Shelbina, Missouri woman has now been arrested.More >>
You know to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights, but a heads up for Missouri drivers, there's a new law that includes more roadside workers.More >>
You know to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights, but a heads up for Missouri drivers, there's a new law that includes more roadside workers.More >>
A local social service agency wants change-- before the budget impasse, residents who needed help with heating bills or keeping their homes cool in the summer could rely on Two Rivers Regional Council's heating and cooling assistance programs.More >>
A local social service agency wants change-- before the budget impasse, residents who needed help with heating bills or keeping their homes cool in the summer could rely on Two Rivers Regional Council's heating and cooling assistance programs.More >>
Having an intellectual or developmental disability makes daily life more difficult and that challenge is increased when there are limited education opportunities in rural areas.More >>
Having an intellectual or developmental disability makes daily life more difficult and that challenge is increased when there are limited education opportunities in rural areas.More >>