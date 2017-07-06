School district fights substitute teacher shortage

A substitute teacher shortage across the country is affecting schools all over the Tri-States, but a local school district is making a push to change the trend.

School administrators at the Hannibal School District said it's been a challenge finding substitute teachers, sometimes having to pull teachers away from their other duties to fill in on a classroom

"It happens frequently," Hannibal School District's assistant superintendent, Darin Powell, said. "When it does we take teachers out of their planning time to cover a classroom, we take a teacher-aid away from their aid duty and have them teach a class."

To try to keep the classrooms filled, the district has hired an outside source, Kelly Educational Services. They will be in charge of hiring substitute teachers for the upcoming year.

"Kelly Educational Services is going to hire a full time staff member to do nothing but recruit and retain substitutes for the Hannibal School District," Powell said.

Martha Astorino used to be in charge of finding substitutes to put into the classrooms, something she said was a challenge.

"We had days where it was a high sub day because of illnesses or family matters," Astorino said. "Some of the subs would also get sick which made it difficult."

Administrators said it all boils down to the students and making sure teachers being absent does not affect students' education.

"We've got to have that most highly qualified, well trained person we can so that instruction can occur. We've only have 174 days to help students learn and we can't afford to lose one day," Powell said.

Administrators said the service will be paid for with the money usually used to pay for substitute teachers. It will be reallocated to the service plus an additional $6,000.