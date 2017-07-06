NECAC urges people to sign up for Family Self Sufficiency Program

NECAC officials are urging northeast Missouri families to sign up for the Family Self Sufficiency Program.

The five-year program helps low-income families become more sufficient and no longer need assistance. The program sets aside part of a clients section 8 rent assistance payments in an escrow account. After completing the five-year program clients can later use the money to help them accomplish their goals such as starting a business, buying a home or going to school.

"We've had people that have graduated with an excess of $30,000 who go off of the program by buying their own home. They've gotten degrees," Dianna Clair, Rental Assistance Program Director at NECAC, said.

Anyone interested can contact their local NECAC office.