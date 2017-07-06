Quincy Junior City golf tournament crowns seven champions - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Junior City golf tournament crowns seven champions

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND senior Reis Dreyer fired a 1-over 72 to win the top Junior City division. QND senior Reis Dreyer fired a 1-over 72 to win the top Junior City division.

Junior City (Boys 16-17)

1. Reis Dreyer – 72

2. Parker Campbell – 74

3. Alex McCulla – 75

4. Jimmie Patterson – 77

5. Nathan Hoebing – 78

6. David Hutson – 84

7. Blake Hayden – 89

8. Gage Moller – 91

9. Kody Gronewold – 104


Junior City (Boys 14-15)

1. Jack Leffers – 79

2. Gavin Frese – 84

3. David Kewney – 84


Junior City (Boys 12-13)

1. Quinn Thomas – 79

2. Lucas Burry – 90

3. Joshua Kennedy – 90


Junior City (Boys 9-11)

1. Gabriel Gold – 45

2. Nicholas Thomas – 66


Junior City (Girls 16-17)

1. Grace Frese – 81

2. Krystal Burgtorf – 83

3. Brooke Walbring – 97

4. Lindsay May – 115


Junior City (Girls 14-15)

1. Natalie Dearwester – 96

2. Paige Cain – 99


Junior City (Girls 9-11)

1. Sophia Gold – 47

