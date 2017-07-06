Quincy Junior City golf tournament crowns seven champions

Junior City (Boys 16-17)
1. Reis Dreyer – 72
2. Parker Campbell – 74
3. Alex McCulla – 75
4. Jimmie Patterson – 77
5. Nathan Hoebing – 78
6. David Hutson – 84
7. Blake Hayden – 89
8. Gage Moller – 91
9. Kody Gronewold – 104
Junior City (Boys 14-15)
1. Jack Leffers – 79
2. Gavin Frese – 84
3. David Kewney – 84
Junior City (Boys 12-13)
1. Quinn Thomas – 79
2. Lucas Burry – 90
3. Joshua Kennedy – 90
Junior City (Boys 9-11)
1. Gabriel Gold – 45
2. Nicholas Thomas – 66
Junior City (Girls 16-17)
1. Grace Frese – 81
2. Krystal Burgtorf – 83
3. Brooke Walbring – 97
4. Lindsay May – 115
Junior City (Girls 14-15)
1. Natalie Dearwester – 96
2. Paige Cain – 99
Junior City (Girls 9-11)
1. Sophia Gold – 47
