QPS and union optimistic about reaching agreement

Both sides met at the board office on Thursday.

It was only about six months ago that the Quincy Public School district narrowly avoided a strike and finalized last school year's contract.

However, on Tuesday, the school district and the employees' union said they've been making good progress towards possibly reaching an agreement.

While both the Quincy Federation, and the school board passed their self-imposed deadline of June 30th, both sides remained hopeful on Thursday that a deal could soon be reached.

With the state budget impasse ending, Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew said the tone has been positive.

"We've been able to get a lot of issues taken care of more quickly I think this year." Drew said. "(It's been) just very positive, and just the fact that we heard tonight while we were in negotiating that the state budget had passed was a big relief for everybody."

Superintendent Roy Webb agreed, adding that the communication between the two sides has been very effective.

"I think everybody had a clear picture on what our finances are, and we've been working hard since negotiations ended last time." Webb said. "So that's helped. The communication flow has been good and we've had good discussions."

Both sides will meet again on Tuesday, and they are hoping to reach an agreement before the school year begins.