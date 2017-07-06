QPS starting to carry opioid antidote at high school

Narcan will now be available for nurses to use in the case of an emergency.

What if a child overdosed on drugs at your child's school?

They hope it never happens, but Quincy Public School officials say starting in the fall, the high school will be stocking up on the opioid antidote Narcan.

It's part of a statewide change in allowing opioid antidotes in schools.

Superintendent Roy Webb said district nurses hope they'll never have to use it, but they have to be prepared for an event where they might need to.

Webb added that nurses have been training on how to administer Narcan.