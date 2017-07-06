QPS starting to carry opioid antidote at high school

The Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping its latest promotional tool will inspire residents to get out and learn about their community this summer.More >>
A substitute teacher shortage across the country is affecting schools all over the Tri-States, but a local school district is making a push to change the trend.More >>
The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package.More >>
The 43-year-old man shot in the face Wednesday evening in Quincy was identified by police the following day.More >>
Bids for construction of the new Adams County Jail were revealed Thursday, but they were several million dollars over budget.More >>
The vote on a budget for the State of Illinois was delayed Thursday afternoon after the Capitol building was placed on lockdown.More >>
Quincy police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday night.More >>
Police responded to a Quincy home Wednesday evening for a man who suffered a gunshot wound.More >>
A boil order has been issued for some residents in the Village of Clayton, Illinois, according to city officials.More >>
Hannibal Police reported seven drug arrests were made this week after two search warrants were executed.More >>
