Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks in Northeast Missouri

Northeast Missouri residents packed the Monroe City Nutrition Center to hear from U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill Thursday.

McCaskill took questions from residents on a number of topics. She stressed the importance of protecting and improving public education against using money towards charter schools. Some asked about the republican healthcare bill; McCaskill doesn't believe it will pass because it hurts too many rural residents by gutting Medicaid.

"The Medicaid program is what keeps rural hospitals open in Missouri and, most importantly, keeps rural nursing homes open in Missouri," she said. "64 percent of all the money spent on nursing homes in Missouri is in fact Medicaid dollars."

This was one of five town hall meetings McCaskill held Thursday.