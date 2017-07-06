Hannibal Jaycees look to buy city amphitheater

A local group in Hannibal wants to give new life to a unused public property.

Hannibal Jaycees proposed buying the city's amphitheater to use it at their downtown location. City officials said the amphitheater, which is located near Nipper Park, hasn't been used in 18 years because there is no way to access it. Jaycee officials say the metal from the amphitheater could help them expand their stage and allow for more national acts to visit America's hometown.

"These larger acts do have the potential to bring in a significantly greater amount of revenue to the city than what the acts we are able to bring in at this time with our limited stage room do," said Adrienne Abright, President of Hannibal Jaycees.

City attorney James Lemon said Missouri law does not allow the city to give it to the Jaycees, but officials would try to work out a deal.

Also at city council Thursday night, City Manager Jeff LaGarce said the design for the Shinn Lane roundabout is now complete. The city will look to acquire property needed through a switch with Hannibal Regional Hospital. He hopes to have the design out to bid next week.