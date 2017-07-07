Pets rescued from hot car prompts local warning

Experts say cracking a window isn't enough to keep your pet from getting too hot.

A warning about heat safety after police in Georgia charged a pet owner with animal cruelty.

Police released powerful video of the incident, showing the moments they rescued two dogs from a hot car. The dogs were treated for heat exhaustion and released in good condition.

But the incident is prompting a warning from area law enforcement and local veterinarians.

Even though the windows were cracked, police clocked the temperature in the front seat at a whopping 167-degrees.

The Quincy Humane Society warns that just isn't good enough because cars can heat up very quickly on a hot day.

"You have to kind of think of it as if it were you. Right? So, if you're hot, your pet is hot," Pilar Yates with the Quincy Humane Society said. "These animals are typically covered in hair. Animals are a lot different than we are. You know, we want our animals just to be comfortable just as we want to be. If we don't want to be left in a hot car, they're not going to want to either."

In Illinois, only law enforcement are legally allowed to break someone's car window. Quincy police say animals are more resilient than people, so if it's a child, the situation is handled differently.

So if you see an animal in a locked car, QPD says you need to contact police and let them handle it so you aren't taking financial responsibility.