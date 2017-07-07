Thursday's Area Scores - July 6

**High School Softball**
(Class 4A Region Quarterfinals)
Keokuk: 7
Fort Madison: 2
Michaela Davis: 2 RBI's
Jaelyn Wood/Makenzie Pezley: RBI's
Jada Lamm: RBI
-- Keokuk at #3 Fairfield (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
(Class 3A Region Quarterfinals)
Central Lee: 7
West Burlington/BND: 16
Andrea Benner: 3-4, 3 RBI's
**High School Baseball**
Keokuk: 11
Central Lee: 12
(Game 1)
Aaron Wills/Jake Fraise: HR, 3 RBI's each
Andrew Patterson: 2-run HR
Keokuk: 3
Central Lee: 7
(Game 2)
Aaron Wills: 3 RBI's
Waylon Weirather: CG
Fort Madison: 2
Davis County: 16
**Prospect League Baseball**
Springfield: 21
Quincy: 9
Dalton Schumer: 4-5, 3 RBI's (hit for the cycle)
Troy Wehde (Springfield/Quincy University): 4-5, HR, 5 RBI's
Gems: (11-22)
