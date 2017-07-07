Hannibal City Council and Board of Public Works meet over litigation

There were lots of questions in Hannibal on Thursday after a meeting with city council and the Hannibal Board of Public Works didn't go as planned.

They were supposed to meet in closed session after Thursday's city council meeting to talk about litigation. Board of Public Works members raised concerns of a conflict of interest because attorney James Lemon represents both BPW and the city.

City leaders say they were told of the conflict at 4 pm. and didn't have enough time to find a new lawyer before the 7 pm meeting. Neither side is saying what the litigation is about or who is involved in it.

"Without an attorney to represent us, I don't feel like I could make a good judgment on behalf of the city or the citizens I serve," Mayor James Hark said.

"We've been meeting with lawyers looking for a solution," HBPW General Manager Bob Stevenson said. "We were going to present a solution to the city council tonight. Apparently, they did not want to hear it."

Some board members met with council members in a closed room, but it was not an official meeting. Our reporters asked Stevenson multiple times if this was about removing ammonia from the city's water supply and concerns after Prop 1 passed, but Stevenson said they couldn't comment on that.

Stevenson did talk about water issues at one point. He said one group of citizens filed a lawsuit against HBPW and he expects more could come, but feels they'll be sued either way.