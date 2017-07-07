Small businesses applaud rollback of overtime rule changes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Small businesses applaud rollback of overtime rule changes

Posted:

Small businesses across Illinois, and across the country are breathing a sigh of relief on news that the Trump administration is walking back former President Barack Obama's proposed overtime expansion. 

Many were dreading the Obama-era order that would have doubled overtime eligibility to cover people making as much as $47,000/ year.

 

