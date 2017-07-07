Employers struggle to find qualified workers

The U.S. has a record setting 6 million jobs open.

Even with so many openings, employers are struggling to find qualified workers and workers that fit a certain skill set.

Locally, experts say the highest in-demand skills in the Quincy area aren't complicated tech or coding skills, differing from many parts of the country.

Tim Bonansinga, co-owner and manager of Inter-Connect Employment Services in Quincy said dependability and adaptability are much more valuable to the majority of our large employers.

"Able to change, a continual learner, smart and gets things done and can interact effectively with your teammates and especially with a mentor," he said. "That's going to be a more desirable teammate than somebody who may have worked on software X, Y, Z for 15 years."

Bonansinga added that unlike some other parts of the country, the majority of the top industrial workforce companies and employers in the Quincy area are willing to train both new and existing employees.