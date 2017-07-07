Section of Quincy's Maine Street to close - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Section of Quincy's Maine Street to close

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A section of Quincy's Maine Street will be closed for several days beginning Monday, according to the city.

The city stated in a news release that the busy roadway will be closed from 20th to 22nd at 7 a.m. It's scheduled to remain closed until Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

According to the city, the street is being closed for water main repairs and resurfacing.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful near the construction zone.

