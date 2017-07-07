Road projects scheduled in northeast Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road projects are scheduled to begin next week in Marion and Ralls Counties in Missouri.

A news release said a resurfacing project is planned to begin on the U.S. Route 61/U.S. Route 24 interchange near Taylor in Marion County on July 10. It said the length of the project is .62 miles.

MoDOT said work will begin on the southbound ramp of the interchange on July 10 and will last until July 12. The northbound ramp work is expected to take place from July 17-19.

MoDOT said traffic will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day. They said there will also be an evening closure for the southbound lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from July 10-12. They said during this time drivers will need to use the marked detour.

The release said Baldwin Paving Company, Inc, was awarded the contract for $259,671.50.

Another resurfacing project was announced by MoDOT beginning the week of July 10 in Ralls County on U.S. Route 61.

MoDOT said the project will begin at Warren Barrett Drive in Hannibal and end half a mile south of Missouri Route 19 in New London.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane at various locations along the project between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to MoDOT.

MoDOT said Magruder Paving, LLC, of Troy, Missouri was awarded the contract for $4,315,766.86.

MoDOT said all work is weather dependent.