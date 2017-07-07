Iowa governor participates in rap video - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Iowa governor participates in rap video

Posted:
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other politicians appeared in a recent rap video in an effort to address violent crime in the state.

'Droppin' by rapper Will Keeps was released Thursday. The message is a community-wide call to end gun violence.

Lt. Gov. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, State Rep. Zach Nunn, Des Moines Chief of Public Schools Matt Smith and several community leaders also participated in the video.

"I participated in that video, but I hadn't seen it until today," Reynolds said. "It's moving, it's factual and it's what we're facing. And it's what we have to do as a community."

You can see the full video below:

