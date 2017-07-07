Recent investigation prompts warning of "car hopping"

A recent investigation in Shelby County, Missouri, that led to the arrest of teenager prompted authorities to warn the public of "car hopping".

Shelbina Police Chief G.R. Fenton said "car hopping", which he said usually includes teenagers and young adults, involves going from vehicle to vehicle to check if they're unlocked. He said they take as much as they can, as quickly as they can.

"Car hopping" many times happens in parking lots and at residential parties.

"A lot of times it's a game to see who can find the most items," Fenton said.

Fenton said his department issued the warning because of the recent investigation and ultimate arrest of Aleicia Brown. He said it was learned that Brown and a teenager were "car hopping" in Shelbina.

He said "car hopping" not a problem in his town, but residents should be aware of it.

Fenton is asking that residents keep their vehicles locked and report any suspicious behavior.