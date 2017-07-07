Quincy University keeping eye on MAP Grants return - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy University keeping eye on MAP Grants return

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Around 220 students are currently MAP grant eligible at Quincy University. Around 220 students are currently MAP grant eligible at Quincy University.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Acting Quincy University President Phil Conover said around 220 students are currently MAP Grant eligible at Quincy University.

The total amount of money owed to them by the state of Illinois is around $971,000.

He said the funding can be crucial for students who would like to attend higher education institutions.

"It can be a difference maker for a great many students." Conover said. "If you take a look at the economic level of the state of Illinois for example, it can be a difference maker for a great many students. And going to the college of their choice, and the university of their choice."

Conover added that QU will also reimburse the MAP funding for eligible students.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.