Quincy University keeping eye on MAP Grants return

Around 220 students are currently MAP grant eligible at Quincy University.

Acting Quincy University President Phil Conover said around 220 students are currently MAP Grant eligible at Quincy University.

The total amount of money owed to them by the state of Illinois is around $971,000.

He said the funding can be crucial for students who would like to attend higher education institutions.

"It can be a difference maker for a great many students." Conover said. "If you take a look at the economic level of the state of Illinois for example, it can be a difference maker for a great many students. And going to the college of their choice, and the university of their choice."

Conover added that QU will also reimburse the MAP funding for eligible students.