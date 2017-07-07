QPS hopeful after Illinois budget impasse ends - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS hopeful after Illinois budget impasse ends

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local school districts are thrilled that a budget agreement has finally been met.

Quincy Public Schools is currently over three million dollars in the hole from the state of Illinois.

Prior to the impasse ending, the district had even explored the possibility of closing down towards the end of fall because of financial concerns.

"It was critical for us that we had some sort of budget, or some sort of funding plan, and we do from the state." Webb said. "Our margins were so close, we would have had problems without general state aid, or without state funding."

Webb also added that despite the budget impasse ending, the district will remain conservative with money until they actually receive the money that's due.

