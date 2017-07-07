Local police chief under investigation

A local police chief is under investigation for allegedly shooting a neighbor this week with a BB gun in rural Marion County, authorities said.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said deputies were called to a home Wednesday night in rural Palmyra. He said a woman claimed her neighbor, Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue shot her in the shoulder with a BB gun.

Shinn said because of his office's relationship with Palmyra P.D. and the alleged victim, who he said is a county employee, he forwarded the case to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"We took photos and did interviews," Shinn said. "But at that point, I felt it was appropriate to send the case to highway patrol."

Shinn said he received word Friday that the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control would take the case and begin investigating. He said he could not release any other details of the case.

Bogue declined to comment on the investigation.