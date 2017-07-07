Part of Highway 61 down to one lane starting Monday

If you usually drive down Highway 61 between New London and Hannibal, you are going to want to watch out for MoDOT crews next week.

Weather permitting, MoDOT plans on resurfacing a nearly eight-mile stretch of the highway. One lane will be closed at a time as crews work on the project throughout the summer. The $4.3 million project is being paid for out of MoDOT's budget. MoDOT officials said it's important to keep busy roads updated.

"We try to watch the life of the pavement and try to find the right time so that we optimize the life of it and not let it get to far deteriorated, because the more it deteriorates the more it costs to rehab it," MoDOT Engineer Martin Lincoln said.

Work is expected to begin on Monday.

