South Shelby athletic rebuild nears completion four months after tornado

SHELBINA, MO. (WGEM) -- It's been four months but Rob Wilt can recall the moments a tornado shook South Shelby's athletic facilities like it was yesterday.



"The night it happened I came out here and looked at it. It was hard to see through headlights (because) it was dark, but there was a lot of damage," Wilt, South Shelby's athletic director and football coach, explained.



"The next morning when I came out here it really hit you because you saw a lot of things tore up and a lot of things that have been here for a long time. I'm a South Shelby grad and (to see) a lot of the stuff that was impacted you kind of hang your head a little bit."



When the EF-1 tornado exited it left hundreds of thousands of dollars of destruction to the baseball, softball, and football fields.



But the community came together and the rebuild got underway.



"It definitely keeps you on your toes," Wilt said.



"You see where it happened to where we are now you don't have a lot of time to get things ready. Luckily we have a lot of community members that have helped and chipped in. When it first happened you sitting here thinking how's this all going to work but it's nice to see it all come together."



Coupled with insurance money and community support a new backstop at the baseball diamond is up, a new scoreboard, seating, and press box at the football field, are on the way, and new sod has been laid on the playing surface with the football season only weeks away.



"The priority is to get the football and softball fields ready," Wilt indicated.



"We're hoping to pour a concrete pad next week for the next bleachers and then start working on that, start working on a press box soon, maybe the first week of August. Of course that's a priority since we've got football coming up pretty soon. I think you'll see a big difference within the next two to three weeks."



South Shelby will host a community work day on Thursday, August 3. Wilt says it's open to anyone who would like to lend a hand in putting the finishing touches on the face-lift. He says by then the expectation is the football facility will look close to normal.



The Cardinals begin practice three weeks from Monday and host Brookfield on opening night, August 18.