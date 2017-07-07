Sen. Grassley tells Iowans he's "pessimistic" on health care

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was on the road Friday, answering questions about health care.

The republican from Iowa is on a 99-county tour of the Hawkeye state.

He was at Southeastern Community College 's West Burlington campus.

He told attendees that the proposals to repeal Obamacare and come up with a replacement later, will only boost market insecurity.

"I think now your healthcare plans are dictated by law from Washington DC, one size fits all," said U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "Its gotta fit into either bronze or silver or gold or platinum. And you're gonna have more choice."

Grassley says he's now very pessimistic about the future of healthcare reform, compared to just last week when he was optimistic that he and his fellow senators were going to vote on health care.

But now he says he has no idea when a vote will be scheduled.