Local service agencies wait for funding to come in

Quanada's banner for their campaign hangs on the porch.

Illinois started Friday with its first balanced budget in more than two years. Which was some much anticipated good news for social services agencies who depend on state funding.

Many agencies turned to community donations and fundraisers to get money to stay open during the budget impasse. Quincy's Teen REACH is the only teen REACH program in the state that survived the budget impasse. Officials say it's actually put them in a good position.

"We were well ahead of everybody else," Board Chairman Mike Nobis said. "So the funding was pretty decent for us. So hopefully we'll be rewarded for all the good work and stuff we've done."

While officials for Quincy's Teen REACH say the passing of a budget gives them some needed relief, officials with Quanada say it's not time to celebrate.

"We have a cushion right now of probably about four to six weeks," Executive Director Megan Duesterhaus said.

A big reason for that is Quanada hasn't received state funding in more than a year, but that didn't stop them from servicing those in need.

"We felt that it was our responsibility to keep providing the services to victims of domestic and sexual violence until we absolutely couldn't," Duesterhaus explained.

Covering costs with no state reimbursement during the impasse has put the agency $100,000 in debt and they still don't know when state funds will come in.

"People think you'll find a way to work it out," Duesterhaus added. "There's going to come a day when there are no other options left to us and I hope that's a day I never see."

Quanada's been told they'll be prioritized for funding, but it's needed ASAP.

"It's just constantly watching the bank account and watching what sort of payments are coming in."

Duesterhaus says with a state budget, federal grants should come through. However she also says she's nervous about the budget because there were no real reforms made.