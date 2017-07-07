Some residents concerned about Illinois income tax hike - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Some residents concerned about Illinois income tax hike

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lawmakers overrode the Governor's veto Thursday. Lawmakers overrode the Governor's veto Thursday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some local workers are not happy about the tax hike passed in the new Illinois state budget.

The budget raises the income tax to 4.95% up from 3.75%.

Thursday, the house voted to override the Governor, giving Illinois its first budget in more than two years. But residents say families already struggle in the state and taking more money from them will hurt them more.

"You are just pushing businesses out of the state and pushing people out of the state," said resident Larry Bowers. "People are always going to look for a reason to pay less in tax."

"I personally don't plan on staying in Illinois," said resident Nicole Ramirez.  "I plan on getting out of here as soon as possible because of just how messed up it is."

A few residents said they could deal with the tax if it helps pay back the backlog of state bills. Lawmakers who voted for the budget said it was needed to do just that.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.