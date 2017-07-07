Some residents concerned about Illinois income tax hike

Some local workers are not happy about the tax hike passed in the new Illinois state budget.

The budget raises the income tax to 4.95% up from 3.75%.

Thursday, the house voted to override the Governor, giving Illinois its first budget in more than two years. But residents say families already struggle in the state and taking more money from them will hurt them more.

"You are just pushing businesses out of the state and pushing people out of the state," said resident Larry Bowers. "People are always going to look for a reason to pay less in tax."

"I personally don't plan on staying in Illinois," said resident Nicole Ramirez. "I plan on getting out of here as soon as possible because of just how messed up it is."

A few residents said they could deal with the tax if it helps pay back the backlog of state bills. Lawmakers who voted for the budget said it was needed to do just that.