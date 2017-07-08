Friday Sports Extra -- July 7

Fort Madison got the chance to play on a professional baseball field in Burlington against Knoxville.

**Titan Firecracker Classic**



(Team Scores, Top 5 Listed)

-- Through 8 Events

1) West Chicago Sharks: 542

2) Sheridan Swim Team: 521

3) Sullivan Blue Dolphins: 213

4) Quincy YMCA Dolphins: 87

5) Lockport Homer Swim Club: 86



-- Top Area Individual Finshes

1) Dane Pfeiferling (Sheridan): 400 Meter IM

1) Will Venvertloh (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

2) Dane Pfeiferling (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

2) Dawson Behl (Sheridan): 400 Meter IM and 400 Meter Free

3) Madelyn Johnson (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

3) Gavin Bergmann (Sheridan): 400 Meter IM

3) Dylan Jones (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

4) Alex Schlipman (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

4) Kendall Marks (Quincy YMCA): 400 Meter Free

5) Jenna Shireman (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

5) Emily Strieker (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free

5) Gavin Bergmann (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free





**High School Baseball**



Knoxville: 11

Fort Madison: 5

-- Game played at Community Field, Burlington





**Prospect League Baseball**



Quincy: 0

Springfield: 3

Drue Galassi: 2-4

Gems: (11-23)





**Golf**



(Web.com Tour -- LECOM Health Challenge)

-- Quincy's Luke Guthrie hit a hole-in-one at the 13th hole (5th of career)

-- Finished second round 75 (+3), 3-over for the tournament and missed the cut