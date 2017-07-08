Friday Sports Extra -- July 7

**Titan Firecracker Classic**
(Team Scores, Top 5 Listed)
-- Through 8 Events
1) West Chicago Sharks: 542
2) Sheridan Swim Team: 521
3) Sullivan Blue Dolphins: 213
4) Quincy YMCA Dolphins: 87
5) Lockport Homer Swim Club: 86
-- Top Area Individual Finshes
1) Dane Pfeiferling (Sheridan): 400 Meter IM
1) Will Venvertloh (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
2) Dane Pfeiferling (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
2) Dawson Behl (Sheridan): 400 Meter IM and 400 Meter Free
3) Madelyn Johnson (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
3) Gavin Bergmann (Sheridan): 400 Meter IM
3) Dylan Jones (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
4) Alex Schlipman (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
4) Kendall Marks (Quincy YMCA): 400 Meter Free
5) Jenna Shireman (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
5) Emily Strieker (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
5) Gavin Bergmann (Sheridan): 400 Meter Free
**High School Baseball**
Knoxville: 11
Fort Madison: 5
-- Game played at Community Field, Burlington
**Prospect League Baseball**
Quincy: 0
Springfield: 3
Drue Galassi: 2-4
Gems: (11-23)
**Golf**
(Web.com Tour -- LECOM Health Challenge)
-- Quincy's Luke Guthrie hit a hole-in-one at the 13th hole (5th of career)
-- Finished second round 75 (+3), 3-over for the tournament and missed the cut
