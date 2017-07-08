Have Pool, Will Travel: Dedicated swimmers spark Sheridan Swim Team

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The annual Titan Firecracker Classic will bring hundreds to Quincy's Sheridan Swim Club this weekend and the home team has its sights sets on a championship.



Sheridan Swim Team features a strong boys group who hopes to improve on last year's second place finish.



"It's a fun weekend for sure and it's competitive," Sheridan's Dylan Jones said.



"We practice right next to each other everyday (and) we're all trying to get faster than each other. But it's all good we're friends at the end of the day."



According to Sheridan's Dane Pfeiferling, "It shows how much we've grown. We used to be little kids and we're in the big leagues now. We might get a chance to win this, get a lot of points for our team, and working hard together."



Sheridan is led by three swimmers who travel hundreds of miles each week for a chance to practice and compete.



Keokuk's Jones, Hamilton's Pfeiferling, and Gavin Bergmann from Carthage, meet up and together make the 90 mile round trip to Quincy several times a week to hone their skills in the pool.



"I feel at home all the time when I come down here. It's like my second home," Bergmann said.



"I come here in the morning, in the afternoon, and I know all the kids. It's good to see the little kids go from just starting out then growing and getting better."



Sheridan head coach Ed Pacey added: "It's just a lot of fun because they don't have the normal day-to-day interactions. It's more related to swimming so it makes them very dedicated. They are all car-pooling together (and) they're parents are making a lot of sacrifices to get them to practice which helps them work hard because they know they need to."



Pfeiferling and Will Venvertloh both won events for Sheridan during Friday's first day of competition.



The Storm are in second place trailing only West Chicago in the team standings.



The Titan Firecracker Classic runs through Sunday.