Deputies arrest five people for drug and gun charges

Marion County Sheriff's Office made a drug arrest Saturday morning in Hannibal.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said deputies performed a traffic stop at 3:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 36 near Shinn Lane in Hannibal.

As a result of this stop, Shinn said his deputy recovered marijuana, THC oils, marijuana waxes, cocaine and one loaded firearm from the vehicle.

There were five individuals in the vehicle, Ariadna Varela, Alberto Zuniga, Walter J. Castillo-Sagastgume Pedro D. Parra-Jurado and Daniel A. Reyes-Bustamante.

Of the five, Shinn said Parra-Jurado, Zuniga and Reyes-Bustamante are currently being held on a 24-hour investigative hold at the Marion County Jail pending review by the Prosecuting Attorney.

Castillo-Sagastgume was released with a summons for possession of a controlled substance.

Any further information will be released as it becomes available.